Hanging in a thin thread! by okvalle
Photo 961

Hanging in a thin thread!

I discovered this leaf hanging in a spiders thread today. It was very hard to capture since it was constantly moving in the wind. Out of 58 exposures, this was the best one.
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

Ole Kristian Valle

