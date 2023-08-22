Previous
Graylag goose by okvalle
Graylag goose

Among the Canada geese, there were a greylag goose. I was sitting by the edge of the lake, and all birds were surrounding me. This one to the left, the Canada geese to my right, and the mallard in front.
