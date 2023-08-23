Latin: Tripleurospermum inodorumI found different common names for it, and I like Baldr's brow. In Faroese language it's called Baldursbrá, from the son of Norse god Oðin.I had a very short sleep last night, so the energy for hunting was non existing today. I took this picture during one of my short breaks on my route. I found the setup rather decorative.I found this text:Balder’s brae is an ancient plant name which is widely distributed in the Nordic countries. In lceland and the Faroes, baldursbrá is sea mayweed Tripleurospermum maritimum, while in Norway and Sweden, balderbrå or baldersbrå usually means scentless mayweed Tripleurospermum inodorum. In England, Balder’s brae is a vernacular name for stinking mayweed Anthemis cotula.Balder was a Norse deity, known for his bright and handsome appearance, and the medieval Icelandic scholar Snorre Sturlason interpreted the name to mean «Balder’s eyelashes». Later etymologists have questioned this interpretation, and suggested that the prefix is a corruption of ballar = ball (because of the hemispherical central disc of the capitulum) or bealdor = lord. However, neither of these interpretations sound convincing, and Snorre's interpretation of the prefix is probably correct. More doubtful is his interpretation of the suffix -brá. In lceland and the Faroes, there are several plant names with the same suffix, and a more likely interpretation is «groundcovering plant». This implies that the primary Balder’s brae was sea mayweed, which has a prostrate growth and is the only naturally occurring mayweed in lceland and the Faroes.