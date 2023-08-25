Sign up
Previous
Photo 968
Wedding anniversary
Details from the bouquet I bought to my wife on the wedding anniversary today.
She had forgotten all about it.
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
Ole Kristian Valle
Olwynne
Beautiful and terrific bokeh. Think you earned brownie points too!
August 25th, 2023
