Previous
Apple by okvalle
Photo 969

Apple

The apple tree is one of the things I will miss when we move to our new home.

A wet and miserable day. Even the apples are shedding tears.....
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
265% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise