Thistle by okvalle
Photo 972

Thistle

I actually wanted to capture a bumble bee on the thistle, but it flew away before I got to press the shutter.
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now.
bkb in the city
Beautiful
August 29th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
That happens to me all the time! Nice shot nonetheless.
August 29th, 2023  
