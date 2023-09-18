Previous
Miserable wet day by okvalle
Photo 992

Miserable wet day

It was pouring down today, and it was a dark mood. I just took one step out of the bus, and captured the leaves on the pavement.
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
