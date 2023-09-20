Previous
A quick macro by okvalle
Photo 994

A quick macro

I used some tiny dried flowers for todays shot. Today have been a bit busy with us taking over the new flat. We will be packing and moving the next few days, so maybe there will be pictures of the chaos ;)
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details

