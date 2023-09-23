Sign up
Previous
Photo 997
Succulent
I was going to shop some stuff for the flat, and stopped by Gulskogen manor to se if I could capture something. I found this succulent, Crassulaceae also known as the stonecrop family.
Best in black.
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
23rd September 2023 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
