Succulent by okvalle
Photo 997

Succulent

I was going to shop some stuff for the flat, and stopped by Gulskogen manor to se if I could capture something. I found this succulent, Crassulaceae also known as the stonecrop family.
Best in black.
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Ole Kristian Valle

I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details

