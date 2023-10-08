Sign up
Previous
Photo 1012
Love locks
Taking at the pedestrian bridge Ypsilon. A quick shot after doing some tidying at our old house. We had a water leak in the basement, so I had to sort stuff to throw away and see if I can save some of the stuff.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1673
photos
37
followers
19
following
277% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
A065
Taken
8th October 2023 6:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
