Love locks by okvalle
Photo 1012

Love locks

Taking at the pedestrian bridge Ypsilon. A quick shot after doing some tidying at our old house. We had a water leak in the basement, so I had to sort stuff to throw away and see if I can save some of the stuff.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details

