Previous
Petrol and music by okvalle
Photo 1014

Petrol and music

I visited my former employer Jan to borrow a trailer. He is collecting petrol pumps, cars and buses amongst many other things. He got this jukebox from someone owing him money.
It was nice to meet up with him again. We had a good talk.

https://teamtour.no/home/buses
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
277% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise