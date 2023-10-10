Sign up
Previous
Photo 1014
Petrol and music
I visited my former employer Jan to borrow a trailer. He is collecting petrol pumps, cars and buses amongst many other things. He got this jukebox from someone owing him money.
It was nice to meet up with him again. We had a good talk.
https://teamtour.no/home/buses
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1677
photos
37
followers
19
following
277% complete
View this month
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
A065
Taken
10th October 2023 4:33pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
