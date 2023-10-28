Sign up
Previous
Photo 1032
Hi doggy!
Just as I left the bus after my shift, I met this guy and I had to get a picture of him. He wanted to get close to me, and didn't stay still for a second, so he's a little bit blurry.
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
28th October 2023 10:18am
