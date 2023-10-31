Previous
Leaf on snow by okvalle
Leaf on snow

A couple of weeks ago posted a leaf on a fir branch. This leaf is also on a fir branch, but the branch is covered with snow.
I believe this image would be better on black.

The link to the other image mentioned:
https://365project.org/okvalle/extras/2023-10-18
31st October 2023

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Suzanne ace
Excellent! But cold!!
October 31st, 2023  
