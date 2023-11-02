Sign up
Photo 1037
Tea light holders
A trip to the florists again, and I'm hunting for subjects. I liked these tea light holder, and that would do for my daily picture. Almost a little abstract.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
