Christmas balls by okvalle
Christmas balls

Now is the season for Christmas decorations in the shops. It was a bit difficult to focus this, but there were a line from the casting where I could focus. I tried to remove the line in post.

Today was a very wet day, a lot of rain, snow melting creating flooded roads on my route. I thought it was better to take a picture indoors today.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now.
