Previous
Photo 1038
Christmas balls
Now is the season for Christmas decorations in the shops. It was a bit difficult to focus this, but there were a line from the casting where I could focus. I tried to remove the line in post.
Today was a very wet day, a lot of rain, snow melting creating flooded roads on my route. I thought it was better to take a picture indoors today.
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
3rd November 2023 1:27pm
