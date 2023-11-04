Previous
Sparrows by okvalle
Photo 1039

Sparrows

A quick shot out the living room window today. I set the time on 1/500s and auto iso. It got a bit noisy, so I tried to denoise the image. The result is not totally up to par, but it just will have to do for today. I love the pose of them.
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
