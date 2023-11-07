Sign up
Previous
Photo 1042
Berries
A short hunt where I parked the car, and I found something to capture. I have no idea what kind of berries these are though.
Update: After searching pl@ntnet I found the name Bittersweet.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
