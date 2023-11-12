Previous
Lichen and moss

I felt like doing a macro today. I picked up some moss from top of the old mail box stand, rigged up a little setup on the dining table. I used long shutters peed, about 2,5s and used focus stacking from five shots.
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Lesley ace
Lovely detail
November 12th, 2023  
