Previous
Photo 1047
Lichen and moss
I felt like doing a macro today. I picked up some moss from top of the old mail box stand, rigged up a little setup on the dining table. I used long shutters peed, about 2,5s and used focus stacking from five shots.
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
12th November 2023 1:40pm
Lesley
ace
Lovely detail
November 12th, 2023
