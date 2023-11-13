Previous
The lost squirrel by okvalle
Photo 1048

The lost squirrel

I have always wanted to capture a squirrel, but that's not easy. At least I found the footprints of one......
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise