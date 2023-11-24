Black(pink) Friday!

Today I had the route to one of the most popular malls, and boy you could tell it was Black Friday. The bus was filled up by people on their way to "save money" I even had to leave people et the bus station because the bus was too full. In my mind I was happy that I wouldn't go shopping today. Then my wife called, saying she need to buy gifts for the grandchildren in Uganda. She's leaving for Uganda next Friday. I had to go to the mall (a different one though). We went to the H&M shop, and while my wife was deciding what clothes to buy, I tried to be creative with the camera. I found some water bottles for girl that I could use. I had to erase myself from the reflection, and added some "sparkle" to the image in post.