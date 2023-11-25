Sign up
Previous
Photo 1060
Maple leaf
It's been a long time since I've been doing selective colour work on my photos.
I saw this bunch of leaves on the pavement. I carefully composed the image so that I could get a nice leaf positioned just right in the frame.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
2
1
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
25th November 2023 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Oli Lindenskov
Flott😊
November 25th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Terrific
November 25th, 2023
