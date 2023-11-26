Previous
Seeds by okvalle
Seeds

I grabbed a handful of these seeds yesterday for my picture today. I have the day off, and I need some rest.
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wonderful details
November 26th, 2023  
