Previous
Photo 1066
At the airport
I dropped off my wife at the airport today. Unfortunately she had too much baggage, so the TV for her dad had to come back with me. Now it will be five weeks without her.
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1066
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
1st December 2023 10:22am
