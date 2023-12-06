Sign up
Previous
Photo 1071
Rose hips
Still some red rose hips giving a contrast to the white and brown.
I didn't have much daylight to work with today, so a quick stop with the bus where I knew these were just by the side of the road.
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1745
photos
36
followers
20
following
293% complete
1071
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
6th December 2023 2:07pm
