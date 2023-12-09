Sign up
Photo 1074
Decorative snow
The snow had decorated the display at the florists this morning.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
9th December 2023 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
