Bird feeder

A lazy day at home today, my only day of for two weeks of work. I took this through the living room window. I had placed an unused bird feeder on the patio table, and it was almost under in snow.
I have other functional bird feeders hanging though.
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Ole Kristian Valle

I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now.
