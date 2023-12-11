Sign up
Previous
Photo 1076
Christmas moose
A part of the traditional Christmas decoration on Strømsø city square.
Same as in this image taken exactly two years ago:
https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2021-12-11
I had to do some editing, removing a power line across the whole image.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
