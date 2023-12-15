Previous
Cold beehives by okvalle
Cold beehives

I thought these looked beehives cool with "hats" on.
Today was my last day at work this year. This weekend I'm packing for a stay at the veterans centre this Christmas. You'll probably see pictures from my stay there.
Ole Kristian Valle

Oli Lindenskov
Flot og koldt☃️☃️
December 15th, 2023  
