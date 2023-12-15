Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1080
Cold beehives
I thought these looked beehives cool with "hats" on.
Today was my last day at work this year. This weekend I'm packing for a stay at the veterans centre this Christmas. You'll probably see pictures from my stay there.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1758
photos
36
followers
21
following
295% complete
View this month »
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
Latest from all albums
1075
1076
37
1077
1078
1079
38
1080
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
15th December 2023 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Oli Lindenskov
Flot og koldt☃️☃️
December 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close