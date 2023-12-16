Previous
Tea light holder by okvalle
Tea light holder

This is the surface of a tea light holder, mad out of tiny pieces of red glass, shot with my macro lens.
I've been busy getting things sorted for my vacation. Since we recently have moved, some clothes are still in boxes and suitcases. I had to do some laundry and also using the anti wrinkle function on my washing machine to get the clothes looking nice again :)
Now I need to charge some batteries for my camera. I'll continue preparing tomorrow. You would think I'm going for a two months vacation ;)
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now.
