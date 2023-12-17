Previous
Snow is melting by okvalle
Photo 1082

Snow is melting

The temperature have increased a bit, and snow is slowly melting.
Compare to the image taken one week ago: https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2023-12-10
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Ole Kristian Valle

I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
