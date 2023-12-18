Sign up
Photo 1083
Hilde Mari
On my way to the veterans centre I stopped at my cousins place, handing over an old photo of her mother. She was very happy to receive it.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
Ole Kristian Valle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
