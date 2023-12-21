Previous
Horse by okvalle
Horse

We had a trip to a horse centre today. It was incredible nice to be close to these animals.
21st December 2023

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now.
Lesley ace
Beautiful capture
December 21st, 2023  
