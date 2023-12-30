Previous
Almost forgot... by okvalle
Photo 1095

Almost forgot...

I've been busy at home today, mounting some more IKEA stuff, so I almost forgot to take a picture. A quick brainstorm, using stuff I had for dinner to make a scene with this tiny man. He's standing on a broccoli and in the background a cauliflower.
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
