Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1095
Almost forgot...
I've been busy at home today, mounting some more IKEA stuff, so I almost forgot to take a picture. A quick brainstorm, using stuff I had for dinner to make a scene with this tiny man. He's standing on a broccoli and in the background a cauliflower.
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1779
photos
36
followers
21
following
300% complete
View this month »
1088
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
Latest from all albums
1090
42
1091
1092
43
1093
1094
1095
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
30th December 2023 10:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close