More snow by okvalle
Photo 1096

More snow

Yesterday we didn't have any snow, but this evening there will be a heavy snowfall. It's expected about 50cm of snow (about 20 inches).
This images marks the end of the year, and end of a three years streak of photography in this project. I was debating with myself if I'll continue in 2024, but I've signed up for a pro account again, so I'll commit myself for a new year. 2024 is a leap year, so it will be a 366 challenge.
I'm starting work again tomorrow morning, and I suppose I have to dig out my car to get to work, so I'll get up a bit earlier than normal.

A picture of the same sculpture taken during my first year of this project:
https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2021-06-28

Another picture from my 2010 project: https://365project.org/okvalle/project-from-20/2010-10-13
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Ole Kristian Valle

