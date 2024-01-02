Sign up
Photo 1098
Icicles
Iicicles were hanging from the roof of the old chapel. I found it pretty decorative.
Shot from the open side window of the bus, just like yesterday.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
2nd January 2024 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
This is such a great sight!
January 2nd, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Ser koldt ud der hos dig, Flott☃️😊
January 2nd, 2024
