Previous
Icicles by okvalle
Photo 1098

Icicles

Iicicles were hanging from the roof of the old chapel. I found it pretty decorative.
Shot from the open side window of the bus, just like yesterday.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
300% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi
This is such a great sight!
January 2nd, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Ser koldt ud der hos dig, Flott☃️😊
January 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise