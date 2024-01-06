Previous
Freezing cold weather by okvalle
Photo 1102

Freezing cold weather

Yesterday it was so cold that my car didn't start, so I had to get a lift home from a colleague.
So this morning I had to take a bus to city centre, and walk across the pedestrian bridge. It was extremely cold, and I got pain in my face crossing, because of the draft along the river. Then I was thinking of those men who work on the river to build the new bridge. It must be a very terrible condition to work under. I could get into a reasonably warm bus, so I shouldn't complain.
Now I've finished work, and hopefully I can get the car started
6th January 2024

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
