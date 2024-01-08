Sign up
Previous
Photo 1104
Teddy
I chose to explore the florist in my short break today. Just too cold outside!
I found the teddy on a shelf, and moved it to a bowl of mossy balls for a backdrop.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1790
photos
37
followers
21
following
1097
1098
1099
1100
1101
1102
1103
1104
Views
2
365
Canon EOS M50
8th January 2024 1:54pm
