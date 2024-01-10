Sign up
Photo 1106
Frost I
Taking advantage of the very cold weather to capture frozen details
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
