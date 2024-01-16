Previous
Let's have a proper brew by okvalle
Photo 1112

Let's have a proper brew

A quick shot before going to work. It's pretty cold today, so I don't feel like hunting for pictures on my way to work.
Using the "Little Urn" car and a tiny person that seems to need a proper brew.
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
