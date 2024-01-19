Previous
Portrait by okvalle
Photo 1115

Portrait

One of my colleagues posed for my daily picture. He's a very jolly and friendly man.
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
305% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Very nice portrait; great smile!
January 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise