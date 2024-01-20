Sign up
Frost
It's still pretty cold here, but milder weather with rain is expected from Monday. Then we are faced with another challenging driving condition, with icy roads. I hope I'll get through my shift without too many difficulties.
20th January 2024
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
