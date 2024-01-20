Previous
Frost by okvalle
Photo 1116

Frost

It's still pretty cold here, but milder weather with rain is expected from Monday. Then we are faced with another challenging driving condition, with icy roads. I hope I'll get through my shift without too many difficulties.
20th January 2024

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
