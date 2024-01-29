Previous
Framed! by okvalle
Framed!

Shooting through a sculpture outside the railway station. I just had to wait until a person showed up.
I got the idea from a YouTube video I saw the other day about creative framing:
https://youtu.be/TYdYFv4ve_0?si=E7536nBHhCExPe34&t=33
Ole Kristian Valle

