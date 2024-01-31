Paus & Paus

Tollbugata 73, built in the first half of the 19th century by høker (grocer) Tollef Olsen Trætta and originally belonged to the trading yard on the upper side of Tollbugata. In 1895, the then owner, wholesaler Morten Hansen, sold the trading facility but separated the sea shed as his own property and kept it in his possession. Sold again in 1909 to the brothers Alf and Nicolay Paus, who had set up import of wood pulp. From here they ran their business for five years, before expanding to Kristiania. In the 1970s, the river in front of the shed was filled in so that it was no longer directly connected to the water. In the 1970s, the river in front of the shed was filled in so that it was no longer directly connected to the water. The sea shed with grounds was handed over to Drammen's museum by deed on 1 September 1982 as a gift from Paus & Paus A/S, Oslo, to mark the company's 75th anniversary in 1981.



Paus & Paus AS was a former industrial company in Norway, active in the pulp and paper industry, chemical industry and pharmaceutical industry. It existed from 1906 to 2001 when it was acquired by Pemco. A number of former subsidiary companies still exist. For many years, it was one of the larger pulp and paper companies in eastern Norway.



The company was founded by Alf Paus (1869–1945) and Georg F. Helmer and initially named Helmer & Paus in 1906. Three years later, Helmer left the company, and Alf Paus' brother, Nicolay (Nissen) Paus, became the new partner, leading to the renaming of the company as Paus & Paus. In 1914, its headquarters relocated to Christiania, and it became a limited company in 1918. In 1920, Alf and Nicolay Paus acquired nearly all the shares of the factory Den Norske Papirfiltfabrik in Drammen, which subsequently became a subsidiary of Paus & Paus.



Information from Drammen city lexicon and Wikipedia



Christiania mentioned here is now Oslo. Oslo was founded in 1048 and had the name until 1624 where it got changed to Christiania after King Christian IV. In 1877 The name changes to Kristiania, and in 1924 back to Oslo.