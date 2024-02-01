Sign up
Previous
Photo 1128
Reflection
I went to the library area today, and got three shots I want to share. Here a reflection of a bicycle. This will be my official image for the project, rest is extras.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
3
365
Canon PowerShot G16
1st February 2024 1:37pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
