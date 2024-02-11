Previous
Loofah sponge by okvalle
Loofah sponge

An exfoliating sponge my wife brought home from Africa. I have wanted to capture it for some time, and today, as I didn't go out, I tried using red and green light to illuminate it.

Everything about the loofah (luffa) sponge here: https://soupsjunction.com/luffa-everything-you-need-to-know/
Ole Kristian Valle

