Previous
Photo 1138
Loofah sponge
An exfoliating sponge my wife brought home from Africa. I have wanted to capture it for some time, and today, as I didn't go out, I tried using red and green light to illuminate it.
Everything about the loofah (luffa) sponge here:
https://soupsjunction.com/luffa-everything-you-need-to-know/
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
11th February 2024 5:51pm
