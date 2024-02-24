Sign up
Previous
Photo 1151
Dying rose
Another macro shot today. The Valentines decoration have seen its best days, but it can still be used in front of the camera.
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
2
1
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1859
photos
39
followers
21
following
315% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
24th February 2024 7:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
gorgeous wabi sabi!
February 24th, 2024
moni kozi
Superb light and capture
February 24th, 2024
