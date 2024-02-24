Previous
Dying rose by okvalle
Dying rose

Another macro shot today. The Valentines decoration have seen its best days, but it can still be used in front of the camera.
Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
gorgeous wabi sabi!
February 24th, 2024  
moni kozi
Superb light and capture
February 24th, 2024  
