Previous
Macro by okvalle
Photo 1157

Macro

I just had to make a quick macro shot before going to work today again.
Some tiny dried flowers that I have for this purpose.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
316% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mallory ace
Love the pinks! Gorgeous
March 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise