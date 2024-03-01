Sign up
Previous
Photo 1157
Macro
I just had to make a quick macro shot before going to work today again.
Some tiny dried flowers that I have for this purpose.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
1st March 2024 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mallory
ace
Love the pinks! Gorgeous
March 1st, 2024
