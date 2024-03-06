Sign up
Previous
Photo 1162
Reflection
Revisiting a place I showed you in January. I loved the reflection, so I had to capture it.
Same place, different picture
https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2024-01-28
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
1
1
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1870
photos
39
followers
21
following
318% complete
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
6th March 2024 1:19pm
Walks @ 7
ace
all sorts of fun
March 6th, 2024
