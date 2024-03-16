Previous
The snow is back! by okvalle
The snow is back!

It turned to a total whiteout today. I didn't expect it at all. It got so bad that they closed Oslo airport Gardermoen because of ice and snow on the runway. I believe they opened up during the afternoon though.
Ole Kristian Valle

Suzanne ace
Wow! Early dsffodils and a white out in Oslo. The weather is all over the show
March 16th, 2024  
