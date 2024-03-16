Sign up
Photo 1172
The snow is back!
It turned to a total whiteout today. I didn't expect it at all. It got so bad that they closed Oslo airport Gardermoen because of ice and snow on the runway. I believe they opened up during the afternoon though.
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Suzanne
ace
Wow! Early dsffodils and a white out in Oslo. The weather is all over the show
March 16th, 2024
