Photo 1173
Lichen
I've stayed at home sick today, so I had to use a little stick that I picked up a couple of days ago. The background is a camouflage net I use for bird photography. It's actually hanging on the computer screen.
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
KoalaGardens🐨
nicely done!
March 17th, 2024
